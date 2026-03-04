Recent Williamson County Obituaries for March 4, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 27 and March 4, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Christopher Morgan Allen
Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jeanee Wood Baird
Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Austin Clark Huskey
Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Colin Ryan Stokes
Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jakson Lael Stokes
Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Aaron Lael Stokes
Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Vicki Arlene Quraishi
Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Alexander Owen Skae
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Harry Drake
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Patricia Ann Higgs Garvin
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Martha Ann White “NANA” Tucker
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Wayne Kelly
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jeanne Elizabeth Mathews
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Helen H. Sutton
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
William Garrison Strickland Sr.
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Kurt Niels Westgard
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Netty Thomas
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James A. “Jimmy” Covington
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ronna Edwards Baird
Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Beverly Jager-DeVries
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Cory Alan Pedrick
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Michael Lindsey
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
William T. “Bill” McClanahan Jr.
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Byrd Douglas Cain, Jr.
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Minho Elias Turner
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Charles Scott Ashworth
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Lynn “Deb” Harper
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Scott Patrick Campbell
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mark Taylor
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
C. Charles “Charlie” Slease
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Pamela Ann Oldham
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Darryl Duane Taylor
Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Joseph V. “Buddy” Johnson
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jimmy Leon Gilliam
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Barbara Jean Ewin
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Thomas W. Brackett
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Patsy Jean Absher
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Douglas Allen Pratt, Sr.
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Alta Crawford Fardella
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Martha Marietta Fields
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mr. James Thomas Prince
Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Laura Annette Allen Bouldin
Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Harris Browning Griggs
Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lavelle Wood
Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Laura MacNeill Gross
Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Anne Hope Cook
Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Elliott Orlandus Waters
Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary H. Canterbury
Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Please join our FREE Newsletter