Recent Williamson County Obituaries for March 4, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 27 and March 4, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Christopher Morgan Allen

Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jeanee Wood Baird

Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Austin Clark Huskey

Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Colin Ryan Stokes

Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jakson Lael Stokes

Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Aaron Lael Stokes

Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Vicki Arlene Quraishi

Published: March 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Alexander Owen Skae

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Harry Drake

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Patricia Ann Higgs Garvin

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Martha Ann White “NANA” Tucker

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James Wayne Kelly

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jeanne Elizabeth Mathews

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Helen H. Sutton

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

William Garrison Strickland Sr.

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Kurt Niels Westgard

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Netty Thomas

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James A. “Jimmy” Covington

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ronna Edwards Baird

Published: March 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Beverly Jager-DeVries

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Cory Alan Pedrick

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James Michael Lindsey

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

William T. “Bill” McClanahan Jr.

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Byrd Douglas Cain, Jr.

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Minho Elias Turner

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Charles Scott Ashworth

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Lynn “Deb” Harper

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Scott Patrick Campbell

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mark Taylor

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

C. Charles “Charlie” Slease

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Pamela Ann Oldham

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Darryl Duane Taylor

Published: March 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Joseph V. “Buddy” Johnson

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jimmy Leon Gilliam

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Barbara Jean Ewin

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Thomas W. Brackett

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Patsy Jean Absher

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Douglas Allen Pratt, Sr.

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Alta Crawford Fardella

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Martha Marietta Fields

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mr. James Thomas Prince

Published: March 1, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Laura Annette Allen Bouldin

Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Harris Browning Griggs

Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lavelle Wood

Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Laura MacNeill Gross

Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Anne Hope Cook

Published: February 28, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Elliott Orlandus Waters

Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary H. Canterbury

Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email