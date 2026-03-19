Recent Williamson County Obituaries for March 19, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between March 12 and March 19, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Lee Dix Chapman
Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Alice June Campbell
Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ronald Paul Howell
Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Herbert Francis Hafner Jr.
Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Elvis Allen Caldwell
Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Kendall Ellis “Ken” Kitchens Sr.
Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Paul Lacek, Sr.
Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Theophilus Walton Clapp, Jr.
Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael Todd Lenhart
Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
C. Byrne Wood
Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gregory A. Olex
Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Robert Hodge
Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael “Mike” Harold Channell
Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Marie Lorraine Dunlap
Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Terry Ann Swartz
Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Billierene “Billie” Corban
Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Martha W. Killebrew
Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Roy Elliott Davis
Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Grant Eugene Cole
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sarah Eiland
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ella Louise Presley
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dennis Neal Osborn
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Evelyn Holb Zerfoss
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dorothy Ruth Fly
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jerrell W. “Jerry” Jones
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Caroline Ann Madden
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Candace Limbaugh-Gonzalez
Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John Allen Nickerson
Published: March 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Luisa Mercedes Munoz
Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lisa Milstone
Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gloria Jean Boerman
Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ulus Ewing Osborne
Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Claudia Maddux
Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Leonard Daugherty
Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John William “J.W.” Barts Jr.
Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Eugene Celko
Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Ann Maguire
Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Taylor Morgan Phelps
Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Bonnie Johnstone Webster
Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Zoe Nicole Johnson
Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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