Recent Williamson County Obituaries for March 19, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between March 12 and March 19, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Lee Dix Chapman

Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Alice June Campbell

Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ronald Paul Howell

Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Herbert Francis Hafner Jr.

Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Elvis Allen Caldwell

Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Kendall Ellis “Ken” Kitchens Sr.

Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James Paul Lacek, Sr.

Published: March 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Theophilus Walton Clapp, Jr.

Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael Todd Lenhart

Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

C. Byrne Wood

Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gregory A. Olex

Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Robert Hodge

Published: March 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael “Mike” Harold Channell

Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Marie Lorraine Dunlap

Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Terry Ann Swartz

Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Billierene “Billie” Corban

Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Martha W. Killebrew

Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Roy Elliott Davis

Published: March 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Grant Eugene Cole

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sarah Eiland

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ella Louise Presley

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dennis Neal Osborn

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Evelyn Holb Zerfoss

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dorothy Ruth Fly

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jerrell W. “Jerry” Jones

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Caroline Ann Madden

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Candace Limbaugh-Gonzalez

Published: March 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John Allen Nickerson

Published: March 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Luisa Mercedes Munoz

Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lisa Milstone

Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gloria Jean Boerman

Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ulus Ewing Osborne

Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Claudia Maddux

Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Leonard Daugherty

Published: March 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John William “J.W.” Barts Jr.

Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Eugene Celko

Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Ann Maguire

Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Taylor Morgan Phelps

Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Bonnie Johnstone Webster

Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Zoe Nicole Johnson

Published: March 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email