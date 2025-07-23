Recent Williamson County Obituaries for July 17-23, 2025

The following obituaries represent lives lost in Williamson County during the week of July 17-23, 2025, as published by Williamson Source. These notices honor community members from Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and surrounding areas in Williamson County.
Cheryl Paige Que
Published: July 19, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Iverson Denney, Jr.
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Gail Lavender Payne Ball
Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kay Moody
Published: July 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Helen Lorene Cornelius
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
James Lee Peach Sr.
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jane King Sawyer
Published: July 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Geraldine Virginia Lantz
Published: July 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Hayden Avery Alexander Barbee
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Elaine Clements Peay
Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Lyn Cameron
Published: July 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Fossett
Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Philip Morton Shafer
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Carolyn Ann Wilson
Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
John Everett Davis
Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Caleb Addison Robert Brinks
Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Merle Oshiro Reeves
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Diane M. Short
Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Norman Eugene Moss, Sr.
Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Cecil Ray Dye
Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
