Recent Williamson County Obituaries for July 17-23, 2025

The following obituaries represent lives lost in Williamson County during the week of July 17-23, 2025, as published by Williamson Source. These notices honor community members from Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and surrounding areas in Williamson County.

Cheryl Paige Que

Published: July 19, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Iverson Denney, Jr.

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Gail Lavender Payne Ball

Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kay Moody

Published: July 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Helen Lorene Cornelius

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

James Lee Peach Sr.

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jane King Sawyer

Published: July 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Geraldine Virginia Lantz

Published: July 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Hayden Avery Alexander Barbee

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Elaine Clements Peay

Published: July 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Lyn Cameron

Published: July 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Fossett

Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Philip Morton Shafer

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Carolyn Ann Wilson

Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

John Everett Davis

Published: July 16, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Caleb Addison Robert Brinks

Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Merle Oshiro Reeves

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Diane M. Short

Published: July 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Norman Eugene Moss, Sr.

Published: July 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Cecil Ray Dye

Published: July 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

