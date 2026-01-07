Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Jan. 7, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between December 29, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Our thoughts are with all families during this difficult time.

Gracey Kayla Hope Adams

Published: January 7, 2026

Alexia Nicole Passarella

Published: January 7, 2026

Alvin Laser

Published: January 7, 2026

Lynda Darleen Crain Dawson

Published: January 7, 2026

Jackie Bruce Haley

Published: January 7, 2026

Nell Tomlinson

Published: January 7, 2026

Joseph Simeon Lucas Jr.

Published: January 6, 2026

Steven Lee Bearden

Published: January 6, 2026

Beatrice Vera Newlun

Published: January 6, 2026

Glenda South Lunn

Published: January 6, 2026

Donald Ray West, Jr.

Published: January 6, 2026

Patricia Ann Jackson Beard

Published: January 6, 2026

Mae Christine Rieuf Whitworth

Published: January 6, 2026

Lillian Hagen Roll

Published: January 5, 2026

JoAnn Mitchell

Published: January 5, 2026

Richard Earl Marable Jr.

Published: January 5, 2026

David James Sokol Sr.

Published: January 5, 2026

Mark Joseph Dayer

Published: January 5, 2026

Darrell Alonzo Banks

Published: January 5, 2026

Burnice Gwendolyn Childress

Published: January 5, 2026

Lonnie Parker Hearne

Published: January 5, 2026

Denise Roney Kupczyk

Published: January 5, 2026

Susan Marie Akin

Published: January 5, 2026

Robert Comfort

Published: January 5, 2026

Dr. James Ronald Gupton

Published: January 5, 2026

Larry Eugene Booker

Published: January 5, 2026

Elizabeth Anne Mayson

Published: January 3, 2026

Patricia Louise Walker

Published: January 2, 2026

Karen Holman

Published: December 31, 2025

Linda Dean Ingold Jamison

Published: December 31, 2025

Rachel Parchman

Published: December 31, 2025

Samuel Edward Randolph, Jr.

Published: December 31, 2025

Mabel Lois Pratt

Published: December 30, 2025

Bill Hughes Sr.

Published: December 29, 2025

Gail Hammock Alligood

Published: December 29, 2025

Frances Ann Jones

Published: December 29, 2025

Jan Maureen Metcalfe

Published: December 29, 2025

Peter Mallen

Published: December 29, 2025

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source.

