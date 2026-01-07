Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Jan. 7, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between December 29, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Our thoughts are with all families during this difficult time.
Gracey Kayla Hope Adams
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Alexia Nicole Passarella
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Alvin Laser
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lynda Darleen Crain Dawson
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jackie Bruce Haley
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nell Tomlinson
Published: January 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Joseph Simeon Lucas Jr.
Published: January 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Steven Lee Bearden
Published: January 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Beatrice Vera Newlun
Published: January 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Glenda South Lunn
Published: January 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Donald Ray West, Jr.
Published: January 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Patricia Ann Jackson Beard
Published: January 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mae Christine Rieuf Whitworth
Published: January 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lillian Hagen Roll
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
JoAnn Mitchell
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Richard Earl Marable Jr.
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David James Sokol Sr.
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mark Joseph Dayer
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Darrell Alonzo Banks
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Burnice Gwendolyn Childress
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lonnie Parker Hearne
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Denise Roney Kupczyk
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Susan Marie Akin
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Robert Comfort
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dr. James Ronald Gupton
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Larry Eugene Booker
Published: January 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Elizabeth Anne Mayson
Published: January 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Patricia Louise Walker
Published: January 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Karen Holman
Published: December 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Linda Dean Ingold Jamison
Published: December 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Rachel Parchman
Published: December 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Samuel Edward Randolph, Jr.
Published: December 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mabel Lois Pratt
Published: December 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Bill Hughes Sr.
Published: December 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Gail Hammock Alligood
Published: December 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Frances Ann Jones
Published: December 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jan Maureen Metcalfe
Published: December 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Peter Mallen
Published: December 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Please join our FREE Newsletter