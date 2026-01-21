Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Jan. 21, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between January 15 and January 21, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Ruth Davis Borrell
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Robert Houston Brooks
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Helen Thompson Crews
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Donald Wayne Steele
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sarah Jane Blocker
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Martha Virginia Duke
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Yvonne Merideth
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ruth Ann Williams
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nancy Lee Turner Ross
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Anne Green
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sherry L. Davidson
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Wade Cummins
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
William “Bill” John Almon
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Harriet Adams Meza
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Timothy “Tim” Wayne Cartwright
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Luther White
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Georgia Marie Hall Welch
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jodi Eulene Patterson
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Kevin James Mattox
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Thelma Marie McCullough
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source.
