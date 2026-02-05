Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Feb. 5, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between January 29 and February 5, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Joseph Michael McNeese

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Georgann C Halliday

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Wilma Nelms Cooley

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John Gray Egbert, Sr.

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Benton Eugene Mangrum

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Nellie Casburn Percer

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Vickie L. Hoover

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Norma Grace Earle Shaver

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Parker

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James Ernest “Ernie” Forehand

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Betty Lou Pfeiffer

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Tommy Wayne Norrell

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Arleen Hague Hilgenhurst

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

William “Bill” Armstrong

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ralph Gwin Latta

Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Imogine “Jean” Johnson Taylor

Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carol Elizabeth “Granny” Maxwell Watkins

Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Rick Branch

Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John Russell Sheffield

Published: January 29, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gail Helen Sanders

Published: January 29, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Norma Nicol Hamilton

Published: January 29, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

