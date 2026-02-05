Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Feb. 5, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between January 29 and February 5, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Joseph Michael McNeese
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Georgann C Halliday
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Wilma Nelms Cooley
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John Gray Egbert, Sr.
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Benton Eugene Mangrum
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nellie Casburn Percer
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Vickie L. Hoover
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Norma Grace Earle Shaver
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Parker
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Ernest “Ernie” Forehand
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Lou Pfeiffer
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Tommy Wayne Norrell
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Arleen Hague Hilgenhurst
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
William “Bill” Armstrong
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ralph Gwin Latta
Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Imogine “Jean” Johnson Taylor
Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carol Elizabeth “Granny” Maxwell Watkins
Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Rick Branch
Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John Russell Sheffield
Published: January 29, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gail Helen Sanders
Published: January 29, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Norma Nicol Hamilton
Published: January 29, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source.
