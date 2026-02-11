Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Feb. 11, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 5 and February 11, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
John Felician Schiltz
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Pamela Tonry Comeaux
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Bettie B. Shealy
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James “Jim” William Wood
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
William Robert “Bob” Arnold
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Pete Finney
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Janet Cook
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ernesto B. Dacpano
Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Howard Wesley Brown Jr.
Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Claudelle Joyce Jenkins
Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Joel Edward Jordan Jr.
Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Charlotte Stutz Douty
Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ronald Gene Sheskey
Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Hiromi Amitani Ahlgreen
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Wayne Kim Wiseman Jr.
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Terry Wayne Moore
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Loretta Ann Walton
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Helen Susan Brown
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jackie G. Webb
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
William Samuel Fuller
Published: February 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Karen M. Tucker
Published: February 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ricky Hampton Morris
Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carolyn Wells Tipton
Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gerald Richard “Jerry” Cunningham
Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gregory Alan Wheaton
Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James G Olenick
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Teresa Nell Alberts
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sophie K. Comas
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Marilyn Sandra League
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Vivian Joyce Burnett
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sarah Jane Blocker
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Joseph Michael McNeese
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Georgann C Halliday
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Wilma Nelms Cooley
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
