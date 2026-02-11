Recent Williamson County Obituaries for Feb. 11, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 5 and February 11, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

John Felician Schiltz

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Pamela Tonry Comeaux

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Bettie B. Shealy

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James “Jim” William Wood

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

William Robert “Bob” Arnold

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Pete Finney

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Janet Cook

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ernesto B. Dacpano

Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Howard Wesley Brown Jr.

Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Claudelle Joyce Jenkins

Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Joel Edward Jordan Jr.

Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Charlotte Stutz Douty

Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ronald Gene Sheskey

Published: February 10, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Hiromi Amitani Ahlgreen

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Wayne Kim Wiseman Jr.

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Terry Wayne Moore

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Loretta Ann Walton

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Helen Susan Brown

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jackie G. Webb

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

William Samuel Fuller

Published: February 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Karen M. Tucker

Published: February 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ricky Hampton Morris

Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carolyn Wells Tipton

Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gerald Richard “Jerry” Cunningham

Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gregory Alan Wheaton

Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James G Olenick

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Teresa Nell Alberts

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sophie K. Comas

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Marilyn Sandra League

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Vivian Joyce Burnett

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sarah Jane Blocker

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Joseph Michael McNeese

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Georgann C Halliday

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Wilma Nelms Cooley

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

