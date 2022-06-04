Recent MTSU Grads Commissioned as Air Force Second Lieutenants at Special Ceremony

Recent MTSU graduates Corwin Cordell and Jalen Ervin, both of Chattanooga, Tenn., were commissioned as U.S. Air Force second lieutenants during the spring AFROTC Detachment 790 (Tennessee State University) ceremony held at the MTSU Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center sponsored the event. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

Recent MTSU graduates Corwin Cordell and Jalen Ervin received their commissions as U.S. Air Force second lieutenants during a special ceremony for Air Force ROTC Detachment 790, held Saturday, May 14, at the Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building.

The event was sponsored for the second year by the Middle Tennessee State University Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.

Detachment 790, with a long history of being housed in Kean Hall at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, includes students from MTSU, TSU and other Midstate and southern Kentucky colleges and universities.

Commissioning ceremonies include a formal event that includes pinning of the second lieutenant bars, first salute, comments from Lt. Col. Nick Calloway and the commissioning Air Force oath of office administered by Maj. Christian White.

Cordell and Ervin, who are both from Chattanooga, Tennessee, earned bachelor’s degrees — Cordell in aerospace unmanned aircraft systems and Ervin in aviation management with a minor in business administration.

Cordell, 22, will soon head to remotely piloted aircraft pilot training at Joint Base San Antonio (Texas)-Randolph Air Force Base for his first duty station.

Air-Force-commissioning
The family of recent MTSU graduate Corwin Cordell, second from left, of Chattanooga, Tenn., pins second lieutenant bars on his uniform Saturday, May 14, during the Air Force ROTC Detachment (TSU) commissioning ceremony at the MTSU Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. His family includes mother Sandra Cordell, sister Savanna Cordell and father Mark Cordell. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

Ervin, 21, will be stationed at Lakenheath Air Base in England for his first duty station.

Air-Force-commissioning-Ervin
The family of recent MTSU graduate Jalen Ervin, second from right, of Chattanooga, Tenn., pins second lieutenant bars on his uniform Saturday, May 14, during the Air Force ROTC Detachment (TSU) commissioning ceremony at the MTSU Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. His family includes mother Lisa Ervin, brother Michael Ervin and father Starling Ervin. Michael Ervin, also a recent MTSU grad, expects to earn his commissioning in August. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

For more information, contact Air Force Capt. Kellie Miller at 615-963-5931 or visit https://www.tnstate.edu/afrotc/. Calloway, White and Miller are part of the TSU ROTC faculty.

