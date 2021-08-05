Receive a Discount When You Purchase County Fair Tickets Online

By
Press Release
-
Williamson County Fair
photo from Williamson County Fair

As the annual Williamson County Fair quickly approaches, fairgoers are encouraged to save time and money by buying tickets online. The limited-time deal on Advance Midway Ride Hand Stamps ends at midnight on Thursday, August 5. All other online offers for admission tickets will run until the last day of the Fair, Saturday, August 14. 

Advance Midway Ride Hand Stamps are new to the Fair this year, where attendees can purchase unlimited ride passes at a lower price on the Fair website. After August 5, Midway tickets will only be available for purchase in-person. Advance midway tickets are date-specific, so those interested should purchase only for the day(s) they plan to attend the fair. All ticket sales are final.

The online purchase option for general admission tickets will run for the entirety of the nine-day event. With the added benefit of using the “Fast Pass” lane when entering the Fair, these tickets can be printed in advance or scanned with a QR code on a mobile device. General admission tickets are good for one day only, and Advance Midway passes are sold separately.

“It has always been our goal to create an atmosphere for families to have fun and build lasting memories at the Fair,” said Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Fair Board chairman. “With our buy online and save option, people no longer have to wait in long ticket booth lines. Their excitement can begin as soon as they step foot on the fairgrounds.”

Online Midway unlimited hands stamp passes run from $17 to $32 depending on the day, and $20 to $35 in person. General admission tickets purchased online are $9 for adults and $5 for children, compared to the in-person price of $12 for adults and $7 for children. Upon purchasing all tickets, no refunds or exchanges will be issued under any circumstances.

To buy discounted Advance Midway Ride Hand Stamps and general admission tickets, please visit https://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/tickets–deals.

