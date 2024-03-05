Recall: Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

March 2, 2024 – Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU# 54988) with the best-by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 due to the potential presence of foreign material (plastic).

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. If you purchased Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with the best by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

