Recall: Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier of Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) that product with Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 – 03/05/24 may contain metal.

No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.