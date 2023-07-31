Recall: Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel May Contain Rocks

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by a supplier of Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) that the product — sold only in AL, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, Washington DC, and WI stores — may contain rocks.

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.