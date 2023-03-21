RECALL: Potential Hepatitis A in Organic Tropical Fruit Blend From Trader Joe’s

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Potential Hepatitis A in Organic Tropical Fruit Blend From Trader Joe's
Photo by Trader Joes

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191) that product with BEST BY dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24 may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased any Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here