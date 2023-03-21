RECALL: Potential Hepatitis A in Organic Tropical Fruit Blend From Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191) that product with BEST BY dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24 may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased any Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.