Recall Issued for Tesla Cybertrucks Due to Exterior Panel Malfunction

U.S. safety regulators recalled nearly all Tesla Cybertrucks on Thursday due to a defect that could cause an exterior panel to detach while driving, creating a road hazard. This is the eighth recall since deliveries began in late 2023.

The recall affects over 46,000 Cybertrucks from the 2024 and 2025 model years, built between November 13, 2023, and February 27, 2025. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that a stainless steel strip, called a cant rail assembly, may come loose because of adhesive issues. Tesla will fix the problem for free, using a stronger adhesive and extra reinforcements. Owners will be notified by mail starting May 19, 2025.

Videos of people easily pulling off these panels have gone viral recently. Other past recalls addressed issues like power loss, stuck acceleration pedals, faulty windshield wipers, and display screen problems.

The recall comes as Tesla faces growing challenges, including increased competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers and a 42% drop in its stock value this year. The company has also been targeted in recent attacks on Tesla dealerships and charging stations, with incidents involving Molotov cocktails and arson.

Despite the recall, no injuries have been reported. Cybertruck owners can contact Tesla at 1-877-798-3752 or NHTSA at 888-327-4236 for more information.

