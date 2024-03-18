Recall Alert: Trader Joe’s Whole Cashews

March 17, 2024 – Trader Joe’s is recalling Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (SKU# 37884) with the below lot numbers and Best Before dates—sold only in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA stores—as the product may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Lot No: T12139 – Best Before Feb 21 2025

Lot No: T12140 – Best Before Mar 01 2025

Lot No: T12141 – Best Before Mar 08 2025

Lot No: T12142 – Best Before Mar 10 2025

If you purchased a product with these lot codes, please discard it or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Source: Trader Joe’s

