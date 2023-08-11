Recall Alert: Target Candles Recalled Due to Burn Hazards

Target recalled one of their popular candle brands on August 10 due to burn hazards.

The corporation says the Threshold 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle is susceptible to cracking or breaking during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

The candle has been sold both in Target stores and on Target.com. They were sold from February 2020 through July 2023 for between $3 and $12.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

To see item descriptions and item numbers, click here.