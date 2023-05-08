RECALL ALERT: Potential Undeclared Milk and Walnuts in Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier of Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto (SKU# 15759) that product with a Use By date of 05/27/2023 — sold only in AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, ID, NC, NV, OR, SC, TN, UT, VA, and WA stores — may contain undeclared milk and walnuts.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale.

If you purchased or received any donations of Genova Pesto with the affected Use By date and have a milk or walnut allergy, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s