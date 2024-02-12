Recall Alert: Certain Trader Joe\'s Products Containing Cotija Cheese

February 7, 2024 – Related to an FDA recall of Rizo-López Foods, Inc. dairy items used in a wide variety of foods from many retail brands, Trader Joe’s is recalling the products listed below made with cotija cheese, as the cheese has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Chicken Enchiladas Verde (sku 58292)

Cilantro Salad Dressing (sku 36420)

Elote Chopped Salad Kit (sku 74768)

Southwest Salad (sku 56077)

If you purchased any of these products, please discard them or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s