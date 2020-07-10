



As the Grand Ole Opry approaches its 95th year in the midst of a global pandemic, Opry members and special guest artists have kept the music playing from the unbroken circle and is reaching some of its largest audiences to date.

The Opry has been reaching millions of fans and making new ones each week as it has logged viewers from over 100 countries worldwide who have been tuning in just since the live audience shows were paused in mid-March.

Guests set to perform on July 11th – Jimmie Allen, Opry members the Gatlin Brothers, and Margo Price.

Guests set to perform on July 18th – Opry members, Reba McEntire and Vince Gill.

Reba shared on Facebook, “So excited to be back at the Grand Ole Opry with Vince Gill next Saturday, July 18th!”

The show will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels.

During this time when there has been no audience at the Opry since March, the live stream show has seen performances by Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Luke Combs, Dailey & Vincent, Vince Gill, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, the Oak Ridge Boys, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jeannie Seely, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Keith Urban, Steve Wariner, Mark Wills, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young along with special guests Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Mandy Barnett, Lee Brice, T. Graham Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Jason Crabb, Sara Evans, Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill, Ashley McBryde, Keb’ Mo’, Carly Pearce, Kellie Pickler, Michael Ray, The Scott Family, Gwen Stefani, Sam Williams, Charlie Worsham, and Brett Young.



