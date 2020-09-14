Reba Surprises Fans at Franklin Walmart

Reba McEntire released the 30th Anniversary Edition of her iconic album, Rumor Has It, on Friday. And like most artists do on release day, she surprised local fans by heading out to sign copies of her album.

Via Instagram, Reba says, “Stopped by the @walmart in Franklin to sign some #RumorHasIt albums – go by and get yours! @walmart272″

Originally released in 1990, Rumor Has It features four Top 10 hits including the album title track, “You Lie”, “Fallin’ Out Of Love” and her signature hit, “Fancy.” In addition, the anniversary edition vinyl includes a bonus track, a live acoustic version of “Fancy” recorded at The Ryman, while the cd and digital versions feature that bonus track as well as a new dance remix of “Fancy.”

Earlier this month, Reba received her 51st CMA nomination in the Musical Event of the Year category for being featured on Thomas Rhett’s No.1 hit “Be A Light.” “Be A Light” marks Reba’s 60th Top 10 hit on the Billboard chart extending her record for the most among female artists. Reba has now collected Top 10 hits in five straight decades and is the fourth artist to achieve the feat alongside George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

Reba also recently re-launched two live concert specials exclusively on YouTube, fans can watch clips of the specials on Reba’s channel HERE.