Realtor Susan Gregory’s Guide to Nashville-Area Christmas Parades

Celebrate the Season, Nashville-Style

There’s something about a Christmas parade that makes the whole season feel real. The twinkling lights strung across Main Street, the high school marching bands bundled up in their uniforms, kids waving from festively decorated floats—it’s pure holiday magic, and Middle Tennessee does it right.

Whether you’re a longtime local or new to the area, these parades are more than just events on the calendar. They’re a window into the heart of our communities. And just like choosing the perfect spot to watch the parade go by, choosing the right neighborhood starts with knowing the area the traditions, the people, and what makes each town special.

2025 Christmas Parade Highlights Across Middle Tennessee

Here’s your lineup of can’t-miss parades this holiday season. Grab your hot cocoa, bundle up the family, and get ready to celebrate.

Franklin Christmas Parade Historic Downtown Franklin

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Theme: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Winding through the historic streets of downtown Franklin, this beloved parade is a community celebration of Christmas traditions. Sponsored by the Downtown Franklin Rotary, it’s held annually on the first Saturday in December and draws families from all over Middle Tennessee. The charm of Franklin’s historic square, combined with the festive atmosphere, makes this one of the most anticipated events of the season. Arrive early to snag a spot along the route—Main Street fills up fast!

Learn more about the Franklin Christmas Parade

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square

Friday, December 5, 2025

Free photos with Santa starting at 6:00 PM

Kick off your weekend with Franklin’s iconic tree lighting, presented by Middle Tennessee Electric and United Communications. This is one of the best tree lighting events in the region, and it’s the perfect way to ease into the holiday spirit before Saturday’s big parade. The historic square glows with lights, music fills the air, and there’s something truly special about being surrounded by neighbors and friends as the tree comes to life.

Visit the Franklin Tree Lighting page

Brentwood Chamber of Commerce 43rd Annual Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

Saturday, November 29, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Theme: “Holiday Toyland”

Brentwood knows how to celebrate. This year’s parade theme brings all the nostalgia and wonder of a toy-filled Christmas morning. As a local favorite with deep community roots, the Brentwood parade offers a warm, festive vibe that perfectly captures the spirit of this close-knit area. It’s a wonderful way to spend an evening with family, and the tree lighting that follows is always a highlight.

Details on the Brentwood Holiday Parade

A Nolensville Holiday: Tree Lighting & Parade

Tree Lighting: Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Holiday Parade: Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM

Nolensville may be a smaller community, but it brings big festive energy. The tree lighting at Town Hall features a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music from the Nolensville High School Choir, and plenty of holiday cheer. The next morning, the town comes alive again for the Holiday Parade—a hidden gem that showcases the warmth and pride of this growing community.

Explore A Nolensville Holiday

Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Tree Lighting: Friday, November 7, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

(Santa and Mrs. Claus light the tree at 6:30 PM)

Christmas Parade: Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Columbia kicks off the season early with their magical Tree Lighting Ceremony during November’s First Fridays. The town square fills with local craft vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities that set the perfect holiday tone. Then, on December 6th, the 39th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade rolls through downtown—a longstanding tradition that brings the entire community together.

Visit the Columbia Christmas Parade page

College Grove, Thompson’s Station & Surrounding Communities

Don’t overlook the smaller towns and neighborhoods around Middle Tennessee. Many host their own tree lightings, school holiday performances, and community gatherings that are perfect for families and newcomers exploring the area. These events offer a more intimate look at what makes each place unique—and they’re a great way to get a feel for a neighborhood you might one day call home.

Susan’s Local Tip: The Best Places to Watch (& Live!)

Looking for insider picks? Grab a warm drink or early dinner at one of the local cafes or restaurants near the parade routes in Franklin or Brentwood before the festivities begin. In Franklin, the square is surrounded by charming shops and eateries—perfect for making an afternoon of it. Brentwood offers cozy spots along Church Street where you can settle in before the parade kicks off.

These parades aren’t just events—they highlight the lifestyle that comes with living in these communities. The neighbors you wave to, the local businesses you support, the Friday night lights and Saturday morning markets. If you love the feel of a town’s holiday spirit, chances are you’ll love living here year-round. That sense of connection doesn’t end when the decorations come down.

From Parades to Properties: Why Susan Knows Middle Tennessee Best

I’ve spent over 20 years helping families find their perfect fit in Middle Tennessee—not just a house, but a home in a community where they truly belong. With deep roots in Brentwood, Franklin, and greater Williamson County, I understand more than just the real estate market. I know the schools, the neighborhoods, the Friday night football games, and yes—the best spots to watch the Christmas parade.

My approach is client-focused and results-driven, but it’s also personal. I genuinely love this area, and I love helping people discover what makes each town, each street, each community special. Whether you’re moving from across the country or across town, I’m here to guide you through every step with the care and expertise that comes from truly knowing this place.

Let’s Make Your Holiday Wish List Come True

Thinking about buying or selling in 2025? Now is the time to start the conversation. With limited inventory and early-year opportunities on the horizon, getting ahead of the market can make all the difference. Even if you’re just exploring your options—or looking for a neighborhood recommendation after the parade—I’d love to hear from you.

Reach out today. Let’s talk about what you’re looking for, what matters most to your family, and how we can make it happen.

Happy Holidays from Susan

At the end of the day, home is where the holidays happen. It’s where you hang the stockings, where the kids run down the stairs on Christmas morning, where you host the people you love. I hope this season brings you joy, warmth, and plenty of moments worth celebrating—whether you’re watching a parade, decorating your tree, or simply enjoying the magic of Middle Tennessee in December.

Here’s to a wonderful holiday season, and to finding the place where your story continues.

Susan Gregory

Let an expert realtor guide you home this season and beyond. Contact Susan Gregory for any questions about Middle Tennessee neighborhoods and to get started on your buying and selling journey.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email