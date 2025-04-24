REALTOR Good Works Foundation Awards $30,000 in Scholarships to Local Students Franklin, TN

The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Scholarship Program, awarding a total of $30,000 to support the educational goals of students across Williamson County. This year’s recipients include six high school seniors and three returning college students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to their communities.

High School Recipients:

· Shiloh Branson – Vanguard Virtual

· Rinaz Jamal – Franklin High School

· Mabry Simmons – Centennial High School

· Jessica Crockett – Page High School

· Travon Murry – Fairview High School

· Emmet Coin – Page High School

Returning Student Recipients:

· Melissa Vautier-Davis

· Ashlyn Easley

· Grace Simmons

The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation extends its heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s recipients and gratitude to the community of REALTORS® who make these scholarships possible.

