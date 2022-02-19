Reality Show ‘Married at First Sight’ Casting in Nashville

The reality show Married at First Sight is having a casting call in Nashville.

If you live in the area and want to have a chance to be on the show, complete the application here. To apply, upload a 15-second video stating why you are ready to get married at first sight.

The weekly series captures the wedding, the honeymoon and the first few weeks of newly married life. And the struggles that come with barely knowing each other. A marriage counselor, family and marriage therapist and sociologist help guide the couples through this social experiment.

After eight weeks together, the couple must decide if they will stay together or get divorced.

Married at First Sight appears on the Lifetime network and is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Amy Winter and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.