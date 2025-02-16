Real IDs to Go into Effect May 7, 2025

The time to make sure you have a Real ID is fast approaching. The purpose of the creation of Real IDs is to establish minimum security standards related to a person’s identification in order to access Federal facilities like military bases and courts, enter nuclear power facilities, and to board commercial aircraft for domestic flights. The act creating Real IDs was passed by congress in 2005 as a response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

What many people do not know is that they may already have one. Tennessee began issuing Real IDs on July 1, 2019, so anyone who has had their driver’s license renewed since then, may already have one. All Real IDs in Tennessee have either a gold or black star in the right-hand corner of the front of the card.

Those who do not have a Real ID and wish to obtain one will need to make an appointment. The first time you get a Real ID it must be obtained in person. Bring your current driver’s license; proof of citizenship like a birth certificate or unexpired passport; your social security card or proof of social security number on a W-2 or 1099; and two proofs of Tennessee residency like a utility bill or phone bill. If you have had any name changes, like through marriage, you must also have documentation of any and all name changes. A proof of signature may also be required, like on the back of a credit card. All documents must be original or certified. No photocopies will be accepted. These documents will be necessary even if you already have a Tennessee driver’s license or a Real ID from another state.

If you are getting a Real ID when you would typically get your Tennessee driver’s license renewed or are a new resident getting a Tennessee driver’s license for the first time there is no additional fee. It is the same as a standard Tennessee driver’s license fee of $28 for eight years. However, if you are getting one before your license is scheduled to renew, you will need to pay a duplicate fee of eight dollars for a regular license and $12 for a commercial license.

A Real ID is not required to operate a vehicle. A standard Tennessee class D driver’s license is acceptable. It will have the phrase “NOT FOR REAL ID ACT PURPOSES” printed on the front of the credential. However, anyone trying to travel by air without a Real ID will not be allowed to enter security or board a plane unless they have a Transportation Security Administration approved alternative identification like a passport or permanent resident card.

For more information about the Tennessee Real ID visit the Tennessee Homeland Security website. They can be obtained at some county clerk offices, which are also listed on the Tennessee Homeland Security website.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email