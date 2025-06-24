REAL ID Alert: Don’t Fall for Fake DMV Messages

If you want to use your driver’s license to fly, you’ll need a REAL ID. If you don’t have one yet, your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is the place to go, and they’re only taking in-person appointments. But people are telling the FTC that scammers are pretending to be the DMV or another government agency. Reports say these “officials” are sending messages saying you can skip the line if you pay or give them information. Here’s how that scam works so you can avoid it.

You get an unexpected text or email from someone who says they’re from the DMV or the Department of Homeland Security. They say you can skip the line and expedite your application for a REAL ID. You just have to click a link to share your information and pay, they say. But this is a phishing scam to steal your money or info.

To help you avoid a scam like this:

Know that the only way to get a REAL ID is by visiting your state DMV in person. You can’t submit an application online or in the mail. And nobody can expedite the process for you.

Don't click links in unexpected texts or emails — and don't respond to them. If you think the message could be legit, contact the DMV using a phone number, email, or website you know is real.

Learn more about how to get fewer spam texts and emails.If you get an unwanted message, use your phone’s “report junk” option or forward unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) and unwanted emails to your email provider. Once you’ve checked it out and reported it, delete the message.

And if you spot a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

