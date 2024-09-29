Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 3, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 3-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$376,500
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|2122 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131
|1856 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$935,409
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|237 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$854,463
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|854 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$644,764
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|705 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$581,983
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|701 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$606,473
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|699 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$705,326
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|850 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$674,372
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|848 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 89
|2301 Lance Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2507 Preston Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000
|Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100
|2692 Foxtrot Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|501 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,090,606
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|100 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$978,657
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|233 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,092,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128
|2017 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|301 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$769,900
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|4024 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$529,900
|Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92
|2859 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1760 Dean Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1764 Dean Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$851,870
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|241 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$914,135
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|239 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$485,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3198 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2501 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
