Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 3, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 3-6, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $376,500 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 2122 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131 1856 Devon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $935,409 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 237 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $854,463 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 854 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $644,764 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 705 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $581,983 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 701 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $606,473 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 699 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $705,326 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 850 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $674,372 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 848 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $550,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 89 2301 Lance Ln Spring Hill 37174 $550,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2507 Preston Way Spring Hill 37174 $560,000 Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100 2692 Foxtrot Dr Spring Hill 37174 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 501 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $306,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,090,606 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 100 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $978,657 June Lake Ph1 Podc Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 233 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,092,000 Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128 2017 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $395,000 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 301 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $769,900 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 4024 Pendleton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $529,900 Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92 2859 Maple Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1760 Dean Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1764 Dean Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $851,870 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 241 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $914,135 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 239 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $485,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3198 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2501 Upper Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179

