Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 3, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 3-6, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$376,500Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 192122 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$400,000Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 1311856 Devon DrSpring Hill37174
$935,409June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113237 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$854,463Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47854 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$644,764Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47705 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$581,983Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47701 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$606,473Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47699 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$705,326Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47850 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$674,372Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47848 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$550,000Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 892301 Lance LnSpring Hill37174
$550,000Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192507 Preston WaySpring Hill37174
$560,000Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 1002692 Foxtrot DrSpring Hill37174
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69501 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,090,606June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113100 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$978,657June Lake Ph1 Podc Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113233 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$1,092,000Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1282017 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$395,000Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66301 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$769,900Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 374024 Pendleton DrSpring Hill37174
$529,900Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 922859 Maple CirThompsons Station37179
$850,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071760 Dean RdThompsons Station37179
$600,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071764 Dean RdThompsons Station37179
$851,870June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113241 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$914,135June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113239 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$485,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503198 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$950,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622501 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179

