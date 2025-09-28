Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 2, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for September 2-5, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,094,988August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125971 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$686,0001063 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$466,400Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 641025 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$1,145,925June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29220 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$685,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107141 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$747,616Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143643 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$385,000Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 1372980 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$655,005Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431005 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$748,754Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431006 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$740,659Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143678 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$810,000Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31911 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$825,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17302 Lauderdale CtSpring Hill37174
$532,005Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 281964 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$480,000Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1172003 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$399,900Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 1404008 Amber WaySpring Hill37174
$483,500Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 1151233 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$840,000Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 1471389 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$410,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 1003019 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 781009 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$2,149,809June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake BlvdSpring Hill37174
$895,0003736 Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$1,330,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812274 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$480,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503206 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,625,0001836 Cayce Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$577,891Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142442 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179

