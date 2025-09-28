Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 2, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for September 2-5, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,094,988
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5971 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$686,000
|1063 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$466,400
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 64
|1025 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,145,925
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|220 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$685,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|141 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$747,616
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|643 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$385,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137
|2980 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$655,005
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1005 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$748,754
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1006 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,659
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|678 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|911 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|302 Lauderdale Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$532,005
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 28
|1964 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|2003 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,900
|Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 140
|4008 Amber Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$483,500
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|1233 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$840,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147
|1389 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 100
|3019 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|1009 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,149,809
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,000
|3736 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,330,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2274 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3206 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,625,000
|1836 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$577,891
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|442 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter