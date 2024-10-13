Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 16, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 16-20, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $343,450 Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75 2804 Scoville Ln Spring Hill 37174 $729,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1707 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $579,550 Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35 1032 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 4006 Cardigan Ln Spring Hill 37174 $337,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 417 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,146,153 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 332 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $660,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15 2019 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $371,800 Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140 1917 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $673,605 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 847 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $495,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 131 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $617,468 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 704 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $634,190 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 837 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $887,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7 4003 Canberra Dr Spring Hill 37174 $555,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15 2008 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $656,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 473 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $353,150 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 566 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $555,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2681 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $395,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 1519 Danville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $519,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106 2726 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $399,900 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2135 Carlton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $410,755 1023 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $277,900 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 3035 Newport Valley Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $527,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3044 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000 1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $535,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a Pb 38 Pg 2 5008 Hancock Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $403,600 1021 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179

