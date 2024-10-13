Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 16, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 16-20, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$343,450
|Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75
|2804 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$729,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1707 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$579,550
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35
|1032 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|4006 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$337,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|417 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,146,153
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|332 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15
|2019 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$371,800
|Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140
|1917 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$673,605
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|847 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|131 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$617,468
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|704 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$634,190
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|837 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$887,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7
|4003 Canberra Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$555,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15
|2008 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$656,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|473 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$353,150
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|566 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$555,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2681 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$395,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|1519 Danville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$519,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106
|2726 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$399,900
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2135 Carlton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$410,755
|1023 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$277,900
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|3035 Newport Valley Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$527,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3044 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000
|1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$535,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a Pb 38 Pg 2
|5008 Hancock Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$403,600
|1021 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
