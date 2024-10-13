Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 16, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 16-20, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$343,450Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 752804 Scoville LnSpring Hill37174
$729,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421707 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$579,550Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 351032 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$900,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1504006 Cardigan LnSpring Hill37174
$337,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85417 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$1,146,153Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142332 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$660,000Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 152019 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$371,800Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 1401917 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$673,605Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47847 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$495,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115131 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$617,468Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47704 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$634,190Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47837 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$887,000Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 74003 Canberra DrSpring Hill37174
$555,000Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 152008 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$656,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69473 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$353,150Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85566 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$555,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282681 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$395,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 851519 Danville CirThompsons Station37179
$519,000Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 1062726 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$399,900Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852135 Carlton LnThompsons Station37179
$410,7551023 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$277,900Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 533035 Newport Valley CirThompsons Station37179
$527,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513044 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,500,0001914 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$535,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a Pb 38 Pg 25008 Hancock CirThompsons Station37179
$403,6001021 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179

