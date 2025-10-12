Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 15, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for September 15-19, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,116,206June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29305 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$1,026,297June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113102 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 722005 Lexington Farms LnSpring Hill37174
$3,250,0001990 Dr Robinson RdSpring Hill37174
$446,500Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081268 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$715,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 854181 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$639,000Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 1002684 Wind Dance CtSpring Hill37174
$638,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 489004 Spearfish CtSpring Hill37174
$923,220June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29161 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$869,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889011 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,165,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1196023 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$530,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554061 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$477,500Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 1161976 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$780,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402242 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$2,100,000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 45 Pg 1041234 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$531,200Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503167 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$811,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143101 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$725,000The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 1502599 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$1,070,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 623729 Covered Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$475,000Batey Farm Pb 35 Pg 172752 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$565,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513520 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here