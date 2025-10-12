Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 15, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for September 15-19, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,116,206
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|305 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,026,297
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|102 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|2005 Lexington Farms Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,250,000
|1990 Dr Robinson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$446,500
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1268 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|4181 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$639,000
|Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100
|2684 Wind Dance Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$638,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|9004 Spearfish Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$923,220
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|161 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$869,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9011 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,165,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|6023 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4061 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$477,500
|Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116
|1976 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2242 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,100,000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 45 Pg 104
|1234 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$531,200
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3167 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$811,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|101 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2599 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,070,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|3729 Covered Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Batey Farm Pb 35 Pg 17
|2752 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3520 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
