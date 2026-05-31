Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 4, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for May 4-8, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$875,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4A Pb 60 Pg 114
|3639 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$360,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9
|1046 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,640,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6A Pb 64 Pg 110
|3532 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,670,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2457 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$849,900.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104
|5017 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$472,500.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1716 Tellico Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$619,990.00
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|313 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$420,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 38 Pg 75
|3001 Lona Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2649 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$699,990.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2060 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$695,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1523 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4006 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$849,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46
|4638 Robin Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$999,000.00
|6690 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 98
|9056 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$266,000.00
|June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 54
|2547 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$668,100.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1810 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,339,900.00
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2028 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$656,500.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5C Pb 57 Pg 75
|1005 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1117 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
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