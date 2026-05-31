Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 4, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 4, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
real estate property transfers ai

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for May 4-8, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$875,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec4A Pb 60 Pg 1143639 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$360,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 91046 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,640,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6A Pb 64 Pg 1103532 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,670,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072457 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$849,900.00Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 1045017 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$472,500.00Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231716 Tellico DrThompsons Station37179
$619,990.00Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142313 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$420,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-B Pb 38 Pg 753001 Lona CtSpring Hill37174
$580,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282649 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$699,990.00Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582060 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$695,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691523 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$690,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64006 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$849,000.00Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 464638 Robin LnThompsons Station37179
$999,000.006690 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$725,000.00Brixworth Ph6 Pb 70 Pg 989056 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$266,000.00June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 542547 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$668,100.00Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271810 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$1,339,900.00Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512028 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$656,500.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5C Pb 57 Pg 751005 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$350,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391117 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179

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