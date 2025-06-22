Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for May 27-30, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$740,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 60 Pg 934153 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$573,077Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142309 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$473,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 462810 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$645,000Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 371521 Halifax DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21007 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$609,900Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 161000 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$466,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851967 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$1,025,290June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69487 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,327,170Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143629 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$445,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60212 Audrey DrSpring Hill37174
$466,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851959 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$799,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 264023 Fremantle CirSpring Hill,37174
$320,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44904 Cashmere DrThompsons Sta37179
$1,137,317Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784073 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$470,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762138 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$475,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241414 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$864,215June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29632 Mayswift DrThompsons Station37179
$1,426,810Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784085 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$499,000Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 642800 Aston Woods CtThompsons Station37179
$625,000Evergreen Ridge Pb 45 Pg 421801 Bittersweet TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,095,668June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29330 Huron DrThompsons Station37179
$1,500,000Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685077 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179

