Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 27, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for May 27-30, 2025.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$740,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 60 Pg 93
|4153 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,077
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|309 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$473,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46
|2810 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37
|1521 Halifax Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1007 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$609,900
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|1000 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$466,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1967 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,025,290
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|487 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,327,170
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|629 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$445,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60
|212 Audrey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$466,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1959 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|4023 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill,
|37174
|$320,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44
|904 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$1,137,317
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4073 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$470,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2138 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1414 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$864,215
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|632 Mayswift Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,426,810
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4085 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$499,000
|Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64
|2800 Aston Woods Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000
|Evergreen Ridge Pb 45 Pg 42
|1801 Bittersweet Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,095,668
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|330 Huron Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5077 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
