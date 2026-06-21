Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 26, 2026

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Spring Hill in Williamson County for May 26-29, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $135,000 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $421,260 1065 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 147 1545 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,165,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5100 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $874,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 3029 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2508 Tisdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $442,775 1075 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $749,990 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 666 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $565,000 Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 13 2649 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $794,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5954 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $998,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 1938 Harmony Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 5007 Brill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,219,950 Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59 3066 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000 Brixworth Ph7B Pb 72 Pg 88 9011 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $608,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53 1042 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $670,000 Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5A Pb 49 Pg 75 4011 Elsie St Spring Hill 37174 $776,450 Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55 5104 Rambler Loop Thompsons Station 37179 $860,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1818 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $799,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 138 2234 Chantry Place Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $717,490 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2092 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $710,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 74 1712 Stoney Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $459,900 Woodside Ph 2A Pb 53 Pg 142 4979 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $229,900 359 -A Wellows Pvt Chase Spring Hill 37174 $890,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1058 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $930,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 4 2672 Dunstan Place Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $408,380 1073 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Trivett Pb 57 Pg 145 5508 Sycamore St Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2713 Camden Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $515,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3561 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179