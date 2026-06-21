Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 26, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 26, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Spring Hill in Williamson County for May 26-29, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$135,000Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$421,2601065 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 1471545 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$2,165,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345100 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$874,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813029 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$700,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912508 Tisdale DrThompsons Station37179
$442,7751075 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$749,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143666 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$565,000Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 132649 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$794,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125954 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$998,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 121938 Harmony RdSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1195007 Brill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,219,950Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 593066 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$880,000Brixworth Ph7B Pb 72 Pg 889011 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$608,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 531042 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$670,000Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5A Pb 49 Pg 754011 Elsie StSpring Hill37174
$776,450Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 555104 Rambler LoopThompsons Station37179
$860,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421818 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$799,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 1382234 Chantry Place LnThompsons Station37179
$717,490Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582092 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$710,000Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 741712 Stoney Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$459,900Woodside Ph 2A Pb 53 Pg 1424979 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$229,900359 -A Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$890,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971058 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$930,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 42672 Dunstan Place DrThompsons Station37179
$408,3801073 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$850,000Trivett Pb 57 Pg 1455508 Sycamore StThompsons Station37179
$650,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932713 Camden CtThompsons Station37179
$515,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513561 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179

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