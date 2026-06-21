Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 26, 2026

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Spring Hill in Williamson County for May 26-29, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$135,000
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$421,260
|1065 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 147
|1545 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,165,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5100 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$874,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3029 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2508 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$442,775
|1075 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|666 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 13
|2649 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$794,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5954 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$998,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|1938 Harmony Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|5007 Brill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,219,950
|Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59
|3066 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000
|Brixworth Ph7B Pb 72 Pg 88
|9011 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$608,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53
|1042 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$670,000
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5A Pb 49 Pg 75
|4011 Elsie St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$776,450
|Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55
|5104 Rambler Loop
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$860,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1818 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 138
|2234 Chantry Place Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$717,490
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2092 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$710,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 74
|1712 Stoney Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$459,900
|Woodside Ph 2A Pb 53 Pg 142
|4979 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$229,900
|359 -A Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1058 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$930,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 4
|2672 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$408,380
|1073 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Trivett Pb 57 Pg 145
|5508 Sycamore St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2713 Camden Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3561 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
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