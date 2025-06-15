Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 19, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for May 19-23, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$552,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142314 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$588,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142322 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$940,000Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 942981 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$760,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053181 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$589,000Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a Pb 49 Pg 752016 Keiser StSpring Hill37174
$579,987Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101020 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$768,278June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29326 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$804,727June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69771 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$510,000Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 892006 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$640,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 983008 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$785,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 772632 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,758,401Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685105 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$2,250,0001914 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$725,827June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69789 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$5,650Locke Tammy2620 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$36,400Arnold Homes Llc2622 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$880,610June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69793 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$216,315Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662005 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$567,860Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513500 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$527,250Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513508 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$470,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241500 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$1,399,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685017 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$531,907Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513516 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$567,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282733 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$529,145Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513504 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$653,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 331003 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$1,461,075Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363232 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here