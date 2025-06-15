Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 19, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for May 19-23, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$552,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|314 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$588,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|322 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$940,000
|Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 94
|2981 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$760,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3181 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$589,000
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a Pb 49 Pg 75
|2016 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$579,987
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1020 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$768,278
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|326 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$804,727
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|771 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 89
|2006 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 98
|3008 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 77
|2632 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,758,401
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5105 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,250,000
|1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,827
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|789 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,650
|Locke Tammy
|2620 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$36,400
|Arnold Homes Llc
|2622 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,610
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|793 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$216,315
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2005 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$567,860
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3500 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$527,250
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3508 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$470,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1500 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,399,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5017 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$531,907
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3516 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$567,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2733 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$529,145
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3504 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$653,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33
|1003 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,461,075
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3232 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter