Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 12, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for May 12-16, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,250,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6064 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77
|6000 Thrush Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$892,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9042 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$813,405
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|769 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,480
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|775 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,440
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|779 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,200
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2173 Loudenslager Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$792,310
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|773 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$762,781
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|787 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$689,999
|Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88
|1698 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Wades Grove Sec17b Pb 67 Pg 15
|5011 Brickway Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,800,000
|Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10
|Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$576,609
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|312 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146
|1885 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,038,902
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|642 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$679,900
|Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 6
|1025 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|3304 Milton Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58
|2827 Jason Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$965,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2720 Pool Forge Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$499,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 59 Pg 22
|1584 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3221 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|2032 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,450,000
|Armstrong Garden Centers
|Tom Anderson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,471,020
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3384 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3061 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$100,000
|Armstrong Garden Centers
|1688 Lewisburg Pike
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,499,999
|4676 Reed Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3254 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,414,000
|4777 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$949,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3302 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$522,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3512 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$927,025
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3324 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$729,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2539 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$278,900
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|2007 Mckenna Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,874,328
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
Please join our FREE Newsletter