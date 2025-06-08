Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 12, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for May 12-16, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,250,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776064 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$630,000Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 776000 Thrush CtSpring Hill37174
$892,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889042 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$813,405June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69769 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$699,480June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69775 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$710,440June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69779 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$442,200Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132173 Loudenslager DrSpring Hill37174
$792,310June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69773 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$762,781June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69787 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$689,999Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 881698 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$730,000Wades Grove Sec17b Pb 67 Pg 155011 Brickway CtSpring Hill37174
$1,800,000Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10Port Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$576,609Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142312 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$409,000Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 1461885 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,038,902June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29642 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$679,900Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 61025 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$605,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1103304 Milton CtThompson Station37179
$430,000Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 582827 Jason CtThompson Station37179
$965,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622720 Pool Forge Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$499,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 59 Pg 221584 Hampshire PlThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363221 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 782032 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$4,450,000Armstrong Garden CentersTom Anderson RdThompsons Station37179
$1,471,020Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973384 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$515,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513061 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$100,000Armstrong Garden Centers1688 Lewisburg PikeThompsons Station37179
$1,499,9994676 Reed RdThompsons Station37179
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503254 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,414,0004777 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$949,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503302 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$522,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513512 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$927,025Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223324 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$729,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82539 Tapestry StThompsons Station37179
$278,900Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 532007 Mckenna CvThompsons Station37179
$1,874,328June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake Blvd

