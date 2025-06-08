Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 12, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for May 12-16, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,250,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6064 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $630,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77 6000 Thrush Ct Spring Hill 37174 $892,000 Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88 9042 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $813,405 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 769 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $699,480 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 775 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $710,440 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 779 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $442,200 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2173 Loudenslager Dr Spring Hill 37174 $792,310 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 773 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $762,781 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 787 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $689,999 Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88 1698 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Wades Grove Sec17b Pb 67 Pg 15 5011 Brickway Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,800,000 Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10 Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $576,609 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 312 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $409,000 Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146 1885 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,038,902 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 642 Mayswift Dr Spring Hill 37174 $679,900 Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 6 1025 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $605,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 3304 Milton Ct Thompson Station 37179 $430,000 Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58 2827 Jason Ct Thompson Station 37179 $965,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2720 Pool Forge Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $499,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 59 Pg 22 1584 Hampshire Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3221 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 2032 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $4,450,000 Armstrong Garden Centers Tom Anderson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,471,020 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3384 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $515,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3061 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $100,000 Armstrong Garden Centers 1688 Lewisburg Pike Thompsons Station 37179 $1,499,999 4676 Reed Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3254 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,414,000 4777 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $949,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3302 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $522,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3512 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $927,025 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3324 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $729,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2539 Tapestry St Thompsons Station 37179 $278,900 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 2007 Mckenna Cv Thompsons Station 37179 $1,874,328 June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90 June Lake Blvd

