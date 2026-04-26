Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 30, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 30, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 30 to April 2, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,065,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29630 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$980,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec10B Pb 65 Pg 762293 Coppergate WayThompsons Station37179
$794,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125958 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$789,999Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82421 Nolan DrThompsons Station37179
$635,880Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107373 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$865,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813020 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,146,100Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503311 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,149,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685204 Fairhaven Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$1,220,000Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685088 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$374,000201 -B Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 33200 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$455,000Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107227 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,262,5001909 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$889,651Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223328 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$15,000Village At Thompson Sta2637 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$37,750Village At Thompson Sta2633 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$48,250Petercsak2623 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$78,5502619 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$57,3502621 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$92,6002615 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$98,6502611 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$730,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 668018 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$360,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762111 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$465,000Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712925 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$2,400,000Moncibais John2836 Buford LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7A Pb 59 Pg 372017 Devonwood LnThompsons Station37179
$975,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 42683 Dunstan Place DrThompsons Station37179
$600,000Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 184005 Red Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$600,000Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 184005 Red Brick CtSpring Hill37174

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