Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 30, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 30 to April 2, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,065,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|630 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$980,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10B Pb 65 Pg 76
|2293 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$794,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5958 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,999
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2421 Nolan Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$635,880
|Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|373 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3020 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,146,100
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3311 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,149,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5204 Fairhaven Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,220,000
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5088 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$374,000
|201 -B Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|3200 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$455,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|227 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,262,500
|1909 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$889,651
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3328 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$15,000
|Village At Thompson Sta
|2637 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$37,750
|Village At Thompson Sta
|2633 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$48,250
|Petercsak
|2623 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$78,550
|2619 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$57,350
|2621 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$92,600
|2615 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$98,650
|2611 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$730,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66
|8018 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$360,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2111 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$465,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2925 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000
|Moncibais John
|2836 Buford Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7A Pb 59 Pg 37
|2017 Devonwood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 4
|2683 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 18
|4005 Red Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 18
|4005 Red Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
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