Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for March 24-28, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$395,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 193007 Pandell CtSpring Hill37174
$575,000Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641727 Wilkes LnSpring Hill37174
$769,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31907 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$729,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31800 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,065,772June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69505 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$900,000Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 842031 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$421,050Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381863 O'reilly CirSpring Hill37174
$278,000Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322914 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$233,000Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531035 Mckenna DrThompsons Station37179
$1,521,014Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973404 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$535,0001953 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$950,0003733 Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$1,299,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784021 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,358,177Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784057 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$499,900Tollgate Town Center Condos Md2101 Branford Place 103Thompsons Station37179
$1,435,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 722190 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$799,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122177 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$832,450Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813037 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$821,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813037 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$300,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1103302 Milton CtThompsons Station37179
$775,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 332829 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$899,900Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872868 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$750,000Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 1173416 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$805,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122145 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179

