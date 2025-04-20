Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 24, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for March 24-28, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$395,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|3007 Pandell Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1727 Wilkes Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$769,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|907 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$729,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|800 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,065,772
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|505 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 84
|2031 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$421,050
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1863 O'reilly Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$278,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2914 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$233,000
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1035 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,521,014
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3404 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$535,000
|1953 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|3733 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,299,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4021 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,358,177
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4057 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$499,900
|Tollgate Town Center Condos Md
|2101 Branford Place 103
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,435,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72
|2190 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$799,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2177 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$832,450
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3037 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$821,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3037 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|3302 Milton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$775,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33
|2829 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$899,900
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2868 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117
|3416 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$805,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2145 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
