Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 23, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 23, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 23-27, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$410,0002000 Newark Ln F-302Thompsons Station37179
$825,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 858055 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$430,000Woodside Ph 2B Pb 55 Pg 1291042 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$715,000Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1294003 Campania StradaSpring Hill37174
$400,0002530 Sammie LnThompsons Station37179
$1,089,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125957 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$1,201,700Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 782032 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$649,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142450 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$1,104,390Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783989 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$615,000Spring Hill Place Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 541414 Savannah Park DrSpring Hill37174
$895,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971015 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$910,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223229 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$450,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231601 Bryson CvThompsons Station37179
$433,875Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 205Thompsons Station37179
$1,235,000Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512000 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$380,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852761 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$544,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142455 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×