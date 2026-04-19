Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 23, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 23-27, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$410,000
|2000 Newark Ln F-302
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|8055 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Woodside Ph 2B Pb 55 Pg 129
|1042 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|4003 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|2530 Sammie Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,089,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5957 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,201,700
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|2032 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$649,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|450 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,104,390
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3989 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 54
|1414 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1015 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$910,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3229 Knotts Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1601 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$433,875
|Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 205
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,235,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2000 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2761 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$544,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|455 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
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