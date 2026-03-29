Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 2, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 2-6, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$560,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 155
|1735 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$237,000
|1880 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46
|2803 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$746,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|4079 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$916,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104
|1220 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,197,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2937 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$552,500
|Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 61
|2018 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$655,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 111
|1047 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$999,999
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|7008 Grackle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$545,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|5002 Idaho Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|638 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91
|1718 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$414,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1013 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$457,500
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1138 Summerville Cir
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,049,900
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2096 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$645,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4009 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|2992 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,480,911
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3221 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$859,850
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2058 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$594,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68
|1308 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,650,000
|Helton James T Iii Pb 78 Pg 127
|1907 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$862,051
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|107 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$862,051
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|107 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,499,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3238 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,370,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|3152 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$668,000
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|311 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
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