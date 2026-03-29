Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 2, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 2, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 2-6, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$560,000Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 1551735 Dryden DrSpring Hill37174
$237,0001880 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$380,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 462803 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$746,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 784079 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$916,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 1041220 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$1,197,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032937 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$552,500Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 612018 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$655,000Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 1111047 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$999,999Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 497008 Grackle CtSpring Hill37174
$545,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 675002 Idaho DrSpring Hill37174
$799,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143638 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$450,000Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 911718 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$414,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21013 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$457,500Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391138 Summerville CirThompson Station37179
$1,049,900Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82096 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$645,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64009 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1232992 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$1,480,911Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363221 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$859,850Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662058 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$594,900Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 681308 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$1,650,000Helton James T Iii Pb 78 Pg 1271907 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$862,051June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143107 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$862,051June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143107 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$1,499,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363238 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,370,000Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1233152 Natoma CirThompsons Station37179
$668,000Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142311 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×