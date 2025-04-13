Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 17, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for March 17-21, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$435,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 40 Pg 118
|2032 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$644,900
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1811 Covey Rise Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$554,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|326 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$776,107
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|905 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20
|1803 Baileys Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|351 -b Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1604 Solitude Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 76
|5010 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$642,689
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|604 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 32
|2061 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8024 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$915,000
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50
|2007 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$622,500
|Rolling Meadows Pb 19 Pg 116
|2838 Rachel Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$975,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114
|3610 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3109 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,426,814
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3416 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$890,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3779 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,463,280
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3408 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,000,000
|Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119
|3516 Refuge (pvt) Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$899,900
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3279 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$495,000
|Sanders George W Jr Pb 84 Pg 74
|4613 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5220 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,381,480
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3388 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
