Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 17, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for March 17-21, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$435,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 40 Pg 1182032 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$644,900Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371811 Covey Rise CtSpring Hill37174
$554,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142326 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$776,107Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31905 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$395,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 201803 Baileys Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$409,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85351 -b Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$430,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281604 Solitude CtSpring Hill37174
$550,000Wades Grove Sec3b Pb 48 Pg 765010 Dubose CtSpring Hill37174
$642,689Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31604 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$630,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 322061 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$800,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878024 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$915,000Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 502007 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$622,500Rolling Meadows Pb 19 Pg 1162838 Rachel LnThompson Station37179
$975,000Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 1143610 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$515,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393109 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$1,426,814Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973416 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$890,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413779 Wareham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,463,280Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973408 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$2,000,000Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 1193516 Refuge (pvt) TrlThompsons Station37179
$899,900Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753279 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$495,000Sanders George W Jr Pb 84 Pg 744613 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$700,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345220 Bond Springs CtThompsons Station37179
$1,381,480Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973388 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179

