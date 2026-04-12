Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 16, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 16-20, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$650,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2A Pb 80 Pg 84
|614 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$439,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2
|504 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 7
|2002 Virgle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$419,500
|Augusta Place Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 47
|2960 Augusta Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|5017 Saunders Ter
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-B Pb 34 Pg 30
|2073 Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$755,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3228 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$569,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 14
|1020 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$870,000,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2B Pb 83 Pg 31
|814 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,500
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|303 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$855,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|6008 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2273 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$494,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139
|3113 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$587,000
|Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116
|6038 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$617,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 18
|1012 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-A Pb 35 Pg 23
|3324 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,149,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2934 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$309,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 134
|1019 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,436,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3206 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Stations
|37179
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