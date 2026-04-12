Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 16, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 16, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 16-20, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$650,000Wilkerson Place Ph2A Pb 80 Pg 84614 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$439,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2504 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$650,000Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 72002 Virgle CirSpring Hill37174
$419,500Augusta Place Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 472960 Augusta Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$480,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1025017 Saunders TerSpring Hill37174
$580,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-B Pb 34 Pg 302073 Dinan CtSpring Hill37174
$755,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753228 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$569,900Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 141020 Watauga CtThompsons Station37179
$870,000,000Wilkerson Place Ph2B Pb 83 Pg 31814 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$262,500Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66303 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$855,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1506008 Turncreek RdThompsons Station37179
$850,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122273 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$494,900Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 1393113 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$587,000Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 1166038 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$617,000Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 181012 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-A Pb 35 Pg 233324 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$1,149,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032934 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$309,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 1341019 Briggs LnSpring Hill37174
$1,436,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363206 Arundel LnThompsons Stations37179

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