Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 6, 2025

Michael Carpenter
See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 6-10, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$400,000Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1152805 Cattletrace CirSpring Hill37174
$796,508Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31819 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$707,508Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31920 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$704,136Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31833 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$625,664Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31922 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$654,819Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31834 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$647,163Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31908 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$859,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31915 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$637,265Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31906 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$722,778Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31821 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$654,509Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31904 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$667,705Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31806 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$740,925Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31811 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$566,592Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31835 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$784,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31901 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$617,567Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31832 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$712,966Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31808 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$669,990Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47694 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$589,562Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31826 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$660,000Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1294024 Campania StradaSpring Hill37174
$1,095,000Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512001 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$579,9002101 Branford Place 201Thompsons Station37179
$1,306,244Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685057 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,187,490Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784009 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,440,518Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685053 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,081,203June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69455 Marston AveThompsons Station37179

