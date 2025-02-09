Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 6, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 6-10, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $400,000 Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 115 2805 Cattletrace Cir Spring Hill 37174 $796,508 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 819 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $707,508 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 920 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $704,136 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 833 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $625,664 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 922 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $654,819 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 834 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $647,163 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 908 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $859,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 915 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $637,265 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 906 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $722,778 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 821 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $654,509 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 904 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $667,705 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 806 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $740,925 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 811 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $566,592 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 835 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $784,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 901 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $617,567 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 832 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $712,966 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 808 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $669,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 694 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $589,562 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 826 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $660,000 Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129 4024 Campania Strada Spring Hill 37174 $1,095,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2001 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $579,900 2101 Branford Place 201 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,306,244 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5057 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,187,490 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4009 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,440,518 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5053 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,081,203 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 455 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179

