Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 6, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 6-10, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$400,000
|Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 115
|2805 Cattletrace Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$796,508
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|819 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$707,508
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|920 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$704,136
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|833 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,664
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|922 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$654,819
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|834 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$647,163
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|908 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$859,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|915 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$637,265
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|906 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$722,778
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|821 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$654,509
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|904 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$667,705
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|806 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,925
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|811 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$566,592
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|835 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$784,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|901 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$617,567
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|832 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$712,966
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|808 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$669,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|694 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$589,562
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|826 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|4024 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,095,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2001 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$579,900
|2101 Branford Place 201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,306,244
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5057 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,187,490
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4009 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,440,518
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5053 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,081,203
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|455 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter