Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 5, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for January 5-9, 2026.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$515,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8 Rev Pb 39 Pg 105
|2005 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,039,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7006 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,057,790
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7005 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000
|Landings @ Preston Park
|152 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96
|1443 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 85
|2999 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 128
|1623 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$999,999
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|102 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2104 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$365,000
|Tollgate Village Condos
|2000 Newark Ln F-200
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118
|305 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$659,900
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2517 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$734,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2064 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1702 Catalpa Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Eckenstine Wendy
|1759 Fry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
