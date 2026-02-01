Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 5, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for January 5-9, 2026.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$515,000Wyngate Est Ph 8 Rev Pb 39 Pg 1052005 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,039,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127006 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$1,057,790August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127005 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$365,000Landings @ Preston Park152 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$470,000Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 961443 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$710,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 852999 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$850,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 1281623 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$999,999June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143102 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$430,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762104 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$365,000Tollgate Village Condos2000 Newark Ln F-200Thompsons Station37179
$285,000Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118305 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$659,900Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912517 Tisdale DrThompsons Station37179
$734,900Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582064 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$559,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691702 Catalpa CtThompsons Station37179
$825,000Eckenstine Wendy1759 Fry RdThompsons Station37179

