Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 27, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 27-31, 2025.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$510,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37
|1608 Inverness Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1822 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$481,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|771 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|310 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$729,802
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|483 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1804 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$765,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|2003 Bathurst Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3071 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|2118 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 81
|2115 Parliament Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,266,640
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3339 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$541,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3069 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,190,000
|4715 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|Blackberry Estates Pb 56 Pg 140
|2108 Berry Patch Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$810,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|475 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$465,000
|Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67
|2817 Lafayette Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5159 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$945,731
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3487 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125
|3601 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$893,000
|Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117
|3436 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
