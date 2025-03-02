Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 27, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 27-31, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $510,000 Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37 1608 Inverness Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1822 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $481,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 771 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $262,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 310 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $729,802 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 483 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $510,000 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1804 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $765,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 2003 Bathurst Ct Spring Hill 37174 $515,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144 3071 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 2118 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $615,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 81 2115 Parliament Dr Thompson Station 37179 $1,266,640 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3339 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $541,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3069 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,190,000 4715 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000 Blackberry Estates Pb 56 Pg 140 2108 Berry Patch Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $810,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 475 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $465,000 Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67 2817 Lafayette Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5159 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $945,731 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3487 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000 Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125 3601 Wareham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $893,000 Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117 3436 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179

