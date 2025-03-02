Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 27-31, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$510,000Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 371608 Inverness DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421822 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$481,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69771 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$262,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29310 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$729,802June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69483 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$510,000Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271804 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$765,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 262003 Bathurst CtSpring Hill37174
$515,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443071 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$450,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 192118 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$615,000Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 812115 Parliament DrThompson Station37179
$1,266,640Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593339 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$541,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513069 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,190,0004715 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000Blackberry Estates Pb 56 Pg 1402108 Berry Patch RdThompsons Station37179
$810,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69475 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$465,000Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 672817 Lafayette DrThompsons Station37179
$500,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525159 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$945,731Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223487 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 1253601 Wareham DrThompsons Station37179
$893,000Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 1173436 Milford DrThompsons Station37179

