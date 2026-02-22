Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 26, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for January 26-30, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$330,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 29
|2505 Penny Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|629 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$379,900
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 101
|2004 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$667,000
|6650 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54
|2653 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$663,671
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|466 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$452,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 7 Pb 22 Pg 100
|2281 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3168 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$390,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2112 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,690,000
|6750 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5171 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$100,000
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,499,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,494,025
|Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55
|5004 Garrett Farms Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,343,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3977 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
