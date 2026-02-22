Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 26, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for January 26-30, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$330,000Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 292505 Penny LnSpring Hill37174
$715,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143629 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$379,900Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 1012004 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$667,0006650 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$410,000Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 542653 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$663,671Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142466 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$452,000Spring Hill Est Ph 7 Pb 22 Pg 1002281 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$950,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053168 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$390,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762112 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$1,690,0006750 Bethesda-arno RdThompson Station37179
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525171 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$100,000Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$1,499,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685109 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$3,494,025Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 555004 Garrett Farms PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,343,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783977 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179

