Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 20, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 20-24, 2025.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $335,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131 1026 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $774,551 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 817 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $535,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 142 3012 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill 37174 $262,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 328 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $17,100 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 2015 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $576,000 Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116 6034 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $759,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 6009 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $684,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73 3030 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,800,000 2831 Buford Ln Spring Hill 37174 $670,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 85 1060 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $314,000 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136 2271 Dewey Dr #d-3 Spring Hill 37174 $1,399,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3226 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000 1606 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $1,249,900 Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 139 3209 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000 6617 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $745,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2526 Tapestry St Thompsons Station 37179

