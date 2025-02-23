Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 20, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 20-24, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$335,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 1311026 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$774,551Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31817 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$535,000Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 1423012 Pipkin Hills DrSpring Hill37174
$262,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29328 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$17,100Buckner Crossing Sec 12015 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$576,000Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 1166034 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$759,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 966009 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$684,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 733030 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,800,0002831 Buford LnSpring Hill37174
$670,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 851060 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$314,000Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #d-3Spring Hill37174
$1,399,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363226 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$615,0001606 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$1,249,900Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 1393209 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$900,0006617 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$745,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82526 Tapestry StThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here