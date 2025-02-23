Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 20, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for January 20-24, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$335,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131
|1026 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$774,551
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|817 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 142
|3012 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|328 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$17,100
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|2015 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$576,000
|Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116
|6034 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$759,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|6009 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$684,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73
|3030 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,800,000
|2831 Buford Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 85
|1060 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$314,000
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #d-3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,399,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3226 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000
|1606 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,249,900
|Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 139
|3209 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000
|6617 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$745,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2526 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter