Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 12, 2026

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$418,6251083 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$460,000Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 542946 Iroquois DrSpring Hill37174
$731,400Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421816 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$680,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 1281617 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$295,000Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 1074918 Main St #7Spring Hill37174
$1,190,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 495004 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$610,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443072 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$262,500Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66303 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$440,000Wakefield Sec 5 Pb 42 Pg 687009 Masonboro DrSpring Hill37174
$385,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231710 Tellico DrThompsons Station37179
$859,584June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29205 Tahoe AlleyThompsons Station37179
$1,575,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812246 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$1,542,990Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 1393005 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$499,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503171 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,956,250Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 593078 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$1,150,0004815 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$650,000Savannah Springs Pb 27 Pg 401855 Savannah Springs DrThompsons Station37179

