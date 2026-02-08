Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Jan. 12, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for January 12-16, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$418,625
|1083 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$460,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 54
|2946 Iroquois Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$731,400
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1816 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 128
|1617 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$295,000
|Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 107
|4918 Main St #7
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,190,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|5004 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3072 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,500
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|303 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$440,000
|Wakefield Sec 5 Pb 42 Pg 68
|7009 Masonboro Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$385,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1710 Tellico Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$859,584
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|205 Tahoe Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,575,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2246 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,542,990
|Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 139
|3005 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$499,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3171 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,956,250
|Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59
|3078 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|4815 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Savannah Springs Pb 27 Pg 40
|1855 Savannah Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter