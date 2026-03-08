Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 9, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 9, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for February 9-13, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,000,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69799 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$682,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 733002 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$614,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29520 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$640,915Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142470 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$758,500Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 605000 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$685,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053161 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$1,000,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29317 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$405,000Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 1311849 Devon DrSpring Hill37174
$546,900Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1172001 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$735,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691532 Bunbury DrThompson Station37179
$475,000Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 832749 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$350,000Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881317 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$569,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282705 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$550,000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 161160 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,695,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345124 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$10,0004425 Arno Rd

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×