Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 9, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for February 9-13, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,000,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|799 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$682,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73
|3002 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$614,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|520 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,915
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|470 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$758,500
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|5000 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$685,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3161 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|317 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131
|1849 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$546,900
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|2001 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1532 Bunbury Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83
|2749 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1317 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$569,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2705 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 37 Pg 16
|1160 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,695,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5124 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$10,000
|4425 Arno Rd
Please join our FREE Newsletter