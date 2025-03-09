Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 3, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$17,000,000
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,198,845
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|465 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|3017 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$257,054
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|365 Wellows Pvt Chase A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1725 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,750
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-a Pb 33 Pg 51
|2037 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$831,179
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|815 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$621,369
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|605 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$761,623
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|903 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$734,500
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1713 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,632,330
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$743,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|491 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 31 Pg 118
|2745 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,536,270
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3412 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,389,900
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3375 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,036,278
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|461 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$527,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2612 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3008 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,950,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 85
|5012 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5025 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2944 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$574,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22
|2711 Aragon Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70
|2317 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,285,428
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
