Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 3, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$17,000,000Twin Lakes Sec 1Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,198,845June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69465 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$450,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 673017 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$257,054Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85365 Wellows Pvt Chase ASpring Hill37174
$435,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681725 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$510,750Wyngate Est Ph 10-a Pb 33 Pg 512037 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$831,179Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31815 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$621,369Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31605 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$761,623Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31903 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$734,500Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421713 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$1,632,330June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake BlvdSpring Hill37174
$743,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69491 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$485,000Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 31 Pg 1182745 Mollys CtSpring Hill37174
$1,536,270Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973412 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,389,900Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973375 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,036,278June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69461 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$527,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282612 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$490,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503008 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,950,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 855012 Gates Mill RdgThompsons Station37179
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685025 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362944 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$574,000Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 222711 Aragon CtThompsons Station37179
$825,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 702317 Durham Trail DrThompsons Station37179
$1,285,428Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685005 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179

