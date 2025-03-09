Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 3, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $17,000,000 Twin Lakes Sec 1 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,198,845 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 465 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 3017 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $257,054 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 365 Wellows Pvt Chase A Spring Hill 37174 $435,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1725 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $510,750 Wyngate Est Ph 10-a Pb 33 Pg 51 2037 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $831,179 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 815 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $621,369 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 605 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $761,623 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 903 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $734,500 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1713 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,632,330 June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90 June Lake Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $743,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 491 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $485,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 31 Pg 118 2745 Mollys Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,536,270 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3412 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,389,900 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3375 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,036,278 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 461 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $527,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128 2612 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $490,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3008 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,950,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 85 5012 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station 37179 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5025 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2944 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $574,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22 2711 Aragon Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70 2317 Durham Trail Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,285,428 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179

