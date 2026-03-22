Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 23, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for February 23-27, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcodes
|$380,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34
|1705 Dublin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$935,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2939 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12
|2002 Searles Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,999
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|646 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,630
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2009 Riley Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,005,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|449 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$665,000
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|1931 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106
|3027 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1215 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$638,218
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|301 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$769,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|207 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 43
|4024 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$384,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 10
|3025 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$397,300
|Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92
|2729 Cash Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$549,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|461 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2444 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,394
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|305 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$52,600,000
|1635 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
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