Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 23, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 23, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for February 23-27, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodes
$380,000Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 341705 Dublin CtSpring Hill37174
$935,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032939 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$675,000Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 122002 Searles CtSpring Hill37174
$789,999Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143646 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$225,630Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662009 Riley Park DrSpring Hill37174
$1,005,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69449 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$665,000Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 601931 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$530,000Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1063027 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174
$485,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681215 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$638,218Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142301 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$769,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29207 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$780,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 434024 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$384,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 103025 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$397,300Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 922729 Cash CtThompson Station37179
$549,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142461 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$425,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072444 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$700,394Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142305 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$52,600,0001635 Bryson CvThompsons Station37179

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