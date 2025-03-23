Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 18, 2025

Michael Carpenter
See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 18-28, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,077,447June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69469 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$480,900Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681704 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$713,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 264022 Fremantle CirSpring Hill37174
$359,700Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 192009 Portman DrSpring Hill37174
$620,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171072 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$645,324Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31828 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$856,462Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31913 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$454,900Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 1472107 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$429,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 191916 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$568,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29322 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$870,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1504013 Cardigan LnSpring Hill37174
$435,000Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 1022217 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$264,900207 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$414,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 711072 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$975,000Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1282022 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$700,000Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 183018 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$749,500Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 524107 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$558,177Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142332 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$666,212Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31830 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$706,829Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31807 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$999,999Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 442040 O'hallorn DrSpring Hill37174
$450,000Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322903 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$585,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 551220 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$1,540,537100 Bess Blvd ASpring Hill37174
$437,500Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 722304 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$2,477,938Chapmans Retreat Daycare1002 Secluded LnSpring Hill37174
$444,900Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881334 Branchside CtThompson Station37179
$1,125,0001924 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$1,306,187Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784037 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$304,000Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 1062722 Wales CtThompsons Station37179
$899,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 815032 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,580,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812109 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$19,500,0001735 Old Thompsons Sta RdThompsons Station37179
$1,319,270Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973396 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$482,750Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241448 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$862,041June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69471 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362948 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$890,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413160 Hazelton DrThompsons Station37179
$1,417,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362916 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$507,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513037 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,085Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363213 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$2,500,000Grace Creek Valley Pb 67 Pg 604017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt LnThompsons Station37179

