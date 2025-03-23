Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 18, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 18-28, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,077,447
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|469 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,900
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1704 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$713,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|4022 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$359,700
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|2009 Portman Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1072 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,324
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|828 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$856,462
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|913 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$454,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147
|2107 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$429,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|1916 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$568,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|322 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$870,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|4013 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102
|2217 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$264,900
|207 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$414,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71
|1072 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128
|2022 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|3018 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,500
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 52
|4107 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$558,177
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|332 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$666,212
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|830 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$706,829
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|807 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$999,999
|Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44
|2040 O'hallorn Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2903 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$585,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55
|1220 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,540,537
|100 Bess Blvd A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$437,500
|Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72
|2304 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,477,938
|Chapmans Retreat Daycare
|1002 Secluded Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$444,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1334 Branchside Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,125,000
|1924 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,306,187
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4037 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$304,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106
|2722 Wales Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$899,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|5032 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,580,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2109 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$19,500,000
|1735 Old Thompsons Sta Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,319,270
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3396 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$482,750
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1448 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$862,041
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|471 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2948 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$890,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3160 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,417,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2916 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$507,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3037 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,085
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3213 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,500,000
|Grace Creek Valley Pb 67 Pg 60
|4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
