Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 18, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for February 18-28, 2025.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,077,447 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 469 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $480,900 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1704 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $713,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 4022 Fremantle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $359,700 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 2009 Portman Dr Spring Hill 37174 $620,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 1072 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $645,324 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 828 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $856,462 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 913 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $454,900 Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147 2107 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $429,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 1916 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $568,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 322 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $870,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 4013 Cardigan Ln Spring Hill 37174 $435,000 Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102 2217 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $264,900 207 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $414,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71 1072 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $975,000 Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128 2022 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $700,000 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 3018 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $749,500 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 52 4107 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $558,177 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 332 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $666,212 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 830 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $706,829 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 807 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $999,999 Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44 2040 O'hallorn Dr Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132 2903 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $585,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55 1220 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,540,537 100 Bess Blvd A Spring Hill 37174 $437,500 Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72 2304 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,477,938 Chapmans Retreat Daycare 1002 Secluded Ln Spring Hill 37174 $444,900 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1334 Branchside Ct Thompson Station 37179 $1,125,000 1924 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $1,306,187 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4037 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $304,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106 2722 Wales Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $899,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 5032 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,580,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2109 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $19,500,000 1735 Old Thompsons Sta Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,319,270 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3396 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $482,750 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1448 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $862,041 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 471 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2948 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $890,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3160 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,417,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2916 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $507,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3037 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,085 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3213 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,500,000 Grace Creek Valley Pb 67 Pg 60 4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179

